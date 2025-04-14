REAL ID enforcement less than a month away: 5 things to know ahead of summer travel

Travelers: REAL ID required for flights from May 7, 2025 onwards. Here's your guide to getting yours in Oklahoma.

Monday, April 14th 2025, 4:05 pm

By: Eden Jones


With less than a month until May 7th, many Oklahomans planning to travel by air are scrambling to get their REAL ID.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

  1. For those planning to travel May 7, 2025, and beyond, a REAL ID is required to get on a plane. It is optional to have, but it is needed to travel. 
  2. If travelers don't have one, TSA accepts several other forms of identification, such as a passport, tribal ID card, TWIC card, or Department of Defense identification card.
  3. To get a REAL ID card, you must provide a birth certificate or current passport, any name change documents, a social security number and 2 proofs of residency to your local tag agency. Paper documents only.
  4. A REAL ID is not a passport. You will still need a passport to travel internationally.
  5. TSA says travelers without a REAL ID, or the proper or approved forms of identification, may face additional screening or be denied entry altogether.

For a full list of REAL ID questions and answers, click here. For Oklahoma information, click here.

Related stories:

  1. 60% of Oklahoma IDs not REAL ID-compliant one month before deadline, says Service Oklahoma
  2. REAL ID: What Oklahomans need to know before the deadline in May
Eden Jones
Eden Jones

Eden Jones studied at the University of Central Oklahoma, earning a degree in Professional Media. She considers herself "Texlahoman."  Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 14th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025