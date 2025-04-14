REAL ID enforcement less than a month away: 5 things to know ahead of summer travel

Travelers: REAL ID required for flights from May 7, 2025 onwards. Here's your guide to getting yours in Oklahoma.

By: Eden Jones

With less than a month until May 7th, many Oklahomans planning to travel by air are scrambling to get their REAL ID.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

For those planning to travel May 7, 2025, and beyond, a REAL ID is required to get on a plane. It is optional to have, but it is needed to travel. If travelers don't have one, TSA accepts several other forms of identification, such as a passport, tribal ID card, TWIC card, or Department of Defense identification card. To get a REAL ID card, you must provide a birth certificate or current passport, any name change documents, a social security number and 2 proofs of residency to your local tag agency. Paper documents only. A REAL ID is not a passport. You will still need a passport to travel internationally. TSA says travelers without a REAL ID, or the proper or approved forms of identification, may face additional screening or be denied entry altogether.

For a full list of REAL ID questions and answers, click here. For Oklahoma information, click here.

