Last-minute tax filing tips for Deadline Day

The tax deadline is approaching; file by day's end April 15 or consider an extension, but payments are still due.

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 4:55 am

By: David Prock


The tax deadline is Tuesday, and our Money Man, Paul Hood, joined News On 6 with tips for last-minute filers.

1. File by End of Business Day

Hood emphasized that the submission deadline is the end of the business day on Tuesday, urging procrastinators to act quickly. For anyone feeling uncertain about their return, he recommends filing for an extension.

While an extension gives more time to prepare an accurate return, it does not extend the payment deadline.

2. Considerations for Filing

Hood also discussed several important factors, including the benefit of contributing to retirement accounts and the advantage of filing early to reduce the risk of an audit.

Filing ahead of the deadline also helps taxpayers avoid the rush and mistakes commonly associated with last-minute submissions.

More Stories On Tax Season:

  1. Tax returns: Tips before April 15 deadline
  2. Navigate Tax Season: Free IRS Help and Local Resources for Oklahomans
  3. Oklahoma Considers Flat 4.75% Income Tax Rate in New Bill: Here's the Potential Impact for Taxpayers and the State
  4. Smart ways to use your 2025 tax refund: Paying off interest, saving for the future & more
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 15th, 2025

December 16th, 2024

December 9th, 2024

November 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025