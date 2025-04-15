Last-minute tax filing tips for Deadline Day

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 4:55 am
The tax deadline is Tuesday, and our Money Man, Paul Hood, joined News On 6 with tips for last-minute filers.
1. File by End of Business Day
Hood emphasized that the submission deadline is the end of the business day on Tuesday, urging procrastinators to act quickly. For anyone feeling uncertain about their return, he recommends filing for an extension.
While an extension gives more time to prepare an accurate return, it does not extend the payment deadline.
2. Considerations for Filing
Hood also discussed several important factors, including the benefit of contributing to retirement accounts and the advantage of filing early to reduce the risk of an audit.
Filing ahead of the deadline also helps taxpayers avoid the rush and mistakes commonly associated with last-minute submissions.
