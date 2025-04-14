Gov. Stitt announces Oklahoma Supreme Court appointment

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Travis Jett as his appointment to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma on Monday.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs, Graham Dowers

Jett is the governor's fourth appointment to the state supreme court, the most of any Republican governor in Oklahoma history.

Governor Kevin Stitt is set to announce his fourth appointment to the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday, filling a historic vacancy created when voters rejected Justice Yvonne Kauger during the November 2024 retention elections.

The announcement will take place at 3 p.m. in the Governor’s Blue Room at the State Capitol, and will include remarks from both the governor and his selected appointee.

Historic First: Justice Removed by Voters

For the first time in Oklahoma history, voters chose not to retain a sitting Supreme Court justice. Justice Yvonne Kauger, who had served since 1984 and was known for her expertise in tribal law, was removed from the bench during a contentious election marked by heavy outside spending and political ads targeting three justices appointed by Democratic governors.

Only Kauger failed to retain her seat, while the other two justices narrowly held on. The campaigns against them were backed by conservative advocacy groups such as People for Opportunity, who criticized the court for overturning conservative legislation and closely watched its handling of tribal sovereignty cases.

What Happens Now

According to state law, the governor does not select a new justice entirely on his own. The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC), a nonpartisan body established after a 1960s bribery scandal, provides the governor with a list of three finalists. From that list, Stitt will make his selection.

With this appointment, the governor is poised to further shape the state’s highest court. If his new pick aligns with his previous choices, the Oklahoma Supreme Court will tilt to a solid 8-1 Republican majority, reinforcing its conservative lean for the foreseeable future.

Implications for the Court’s Future

Political analyst Scott Mitchell noted that the removal of Justice Kauger signals a new level of public involvement in judicial oversight. More than $3 million was spent on judicial retention campaigns, much of it from “dark money” sources.

Mitchell believes this moment could reshape Oklahoma’s judicial landscape: “The precedent is that this had never been done before… If the money is there and people are disagreeing on outcomes of these races, they’ll do it again.”

Supporters of Justice Kauger lament the loss of her deep experience, especially in tribal law. Oklahoma attorney Mike Parks, who represents Muscogee Creek citizen Alicia Stroble in a closely watched tax exemption case tied to the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, said, “The replacement justice may or may not have the expertise in Indian law that Justice Kauger has.”

A Pivotal Moment

Today’s appointment will likely deepen the conservative transformation of Oklahoma’s judicial branch, with long-term implications for rulings on business regulations, tribal sovereignty, and legislative authority.

What Jett Said

Travis Jett says can’t wait to serve the people of Oklahoma in this role.

"I know that the lessons that I learned 190 miles northwest of here, things like honesty, integrity, humility, fairness, that's what will guide my tenure on our State Supreme Court,” said Jett.

He says his goal is to uphold Oklahoma law.

"It's a responsibility I don't take lightly. I am committed to using all of my abilities to make sure that the law is applied in a fair, predictable, and just manner,” said Jett.

What Stitt Said

Governor Kevin Stitt said in his news conference he chose Jett from three nominees.

"My first priority is to appoint individuals who will stay true to the Oklahoma and the United States Constitution and will uphold the rule of law,” said Stitt.

Stitt says Jett has been a great leader in Oklahoma so far.

"He's a man of integrity and wisdom, he is well-respected in the legal community and the agricultural community,” said Stitt. “He has spent his life and career serving Oklahoma through the FFA and his legal practice."