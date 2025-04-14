Former event manager at Muskogee Civic Center sentenced for drug crimes

Former Muskogee Civic Center Director John Cruz Rosado was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking.

By: Aaron Alexander

The former director and event manager of the Muskogee Civic Center has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine.

John Paul Cruz Rosado, 45, of Muskogee, was sentenced on April 10 to 135 months in prison for one count of distribution of cocaine and 135 months for one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

Cruz Rosado pleaded guilty on July 24, 2024. The charges stem from an investigation led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

Investigators said that on Nov. 29, 2023, Cruz Rosado sold 10 ounces of cocaine. A week later, agents executed a search warrant at his Muskogee residence, where they seized more than nine pounds of cocaine, digital scales, plastic baggies, cash, firearms, and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Cruz Rosado will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending transfer to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility. His sentence is non-paroleable.