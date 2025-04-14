Man arrested in Tulsa after fatal shooting at apartment complex

Tulsa Police arrested a man for shooting into a group of people at a Tulsa apartment complex, killing one man.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man for shooting into a group of people at a Tulsa apartment complex, killing one man.

The suspect, Michael Cisneros, had served 12 years in prison in California for killing a man before coming to Tulsa.

What led to the shooting

Witnesses told police the suspect, Michael Cisneros, thought the victim and his friends were "talking bad about him," so he left and came back with two guns and started shooting.

Tulsa Police were called to the apartment near 11th and Mingo Saturday afternoon for a shooting and found the victim, Cristobal Luevano, dead. Investigators say the victim and his friends were hanging out and listening to music when the suspect Cisneros confronted the group.

Police say Cisneros left, then came back and got out of his car holding a gun and tried to shoot, but the gun didn't work. They say Cisneros pulled another gun out of his backpack and started shooting.

"It didn't look like the victim or the people that were with the victim did anything to provoke it, but I don't know what was going on with the suspect. He decided he needed to act that way,” said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police.

Search for the suspect

Lt. Brandon Watkins says the suspect dumped two backpacks in a dumpster after the shooting and took off. Watkins says they used license plate reading cameras and surveillance camera video, and later found the suspects’ car dumped at a nearby grocery store. Police later arrested Cisneros, back at his apartment.

Watkins says technology, like cameras, can help them solve cases faster than ever.

“It's been one of the most important things that's happened in the last 20 years. The proliferation of surveillance cameras being to help us out. We get so many of our actual murders that are caught on video, so there's no question to what has happened,” said Watkins.

Cisneros’ criminal history

Cisneros pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2008 in California for stabbing a man to death. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for that crime.

Cisneros is now in the Tulsa County jail for murder and having a gun as a felon.





Helping the victim's family

Luevano's family setup a fundraiser ahead of his funeral in May.

That information can be found here.