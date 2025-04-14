Chromebook catches fire at Mounds Middle School

Students and staff at Mounds Middle School were evacuated Monday after the school district said a computer caught fire.

By: Matt Kalish

What Happened?

The district said in a Facebook post that the Chromebook overheated and then started burning during the school day. Nobody was hurt.

How Did The School Respond?

The district moved everyone to the nearby high school gym, called in the fire department and ventilated the building.

What’s Next?

Mounds Public Schools said it’s looking into what caused the fire along with the manufacturer.