Chromebook catches fire at Mounds Middle School

Students and staff at Mounds Middle School were evacuated Monday after the school district said a computer caught fire.

Monday, April 14th 2025, 6:45 pm

By: Matt Kalish


MOUNDS, Okla. -

Students and staff at Mounds Middle School were evacuated Monday after the school district said a computer caught fire.

What Happened?

The district said in a Facebook post that the Chromebook overheated and then started burning during the school day. Nobody was hurt.

How Did The School Respond?

The district moved everyone to the nearby high school gym, called in the fire department and ventilated the building.

What’s Next?

Mounds Public Schools said it’s looking into what caused the fire along with the manufacturer.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 14th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025