Oklahoma Mental Health Department seeks emergency funds as governor orders new investigation

Oklahoma Mental Health Department, facing budget crisis, requests an additional $6.2M as independent audit looms.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, or ODMHSAS, is asking lawmakers for an additional $6.2 million to get through the next few months.

The news broke the same day Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he's hiring an independent investigator to examine the department in addition to a state audit he requested earlier in the year.

Why is an investigation needed for ODMHSAS?

ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Friesen told Governor Kevin Stitt in March her staff discovered what she called five years of structural budget deficiencies.

Friesen goes on to say the previous administration was paying old debts with current funding, leaving the department unable to fulfill financial obligations under the state Medicaid program.

Who called for an investigation?

Friesen asked the governor to request a state auditor.

The governor granted that request.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd will now to perform a special audit on the mental health department over the past five years and to see if there was any misallocation of taxpayer money.

Why is the Governor also requesting a third-party investigation?

Gov. Stitt announced Monday in a news release that he will also appoint a special investigator to examine the mental health department:

“What we need is an independent third party who can focus all their energy on shining light on this agency and rooting out bad actors.”

How is ODMHSAS trying to improve?

Here's what the department said in a statement about its plans:

“As a result of a top-to-bottom review, ODMHSAS has worked diligently to eliminate duplication, reduce inefficiencies, and streamline operations to create a more transparent and accountable budgeting process.”

What is the State Mental Health Department's biggest expenditures for the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year?

$6,677,361 – IT and software upgrades $9,035,399 – Title XIX Medicaid match (March–June 2025) $35,489,000 – Enhanced Tier Payments for service providers (3 quarters) $4,201,764 – Value-Based Payments for service providers (3 quarters)

When was the last time the Governor requested a state audit and an independent audit?

The state auditors' office says in the six years that Cindy Byrd has been in office, the governor has never requested a third party to investigate.