Tulsa man sentenced for pulling gun, robbing local bank

29-year-old Tulsa man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after robbing a bank near 61st & Lewis in April 2024.

By: Sam Modde

A federal judge sentenced a Tulsa man to 10 years in prison for robbing a local bank at gunpoint in April 2024.

Investigators said 29-year-old Markell Stanley walked into a bank near 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue, pointed a gun at a clerk, and demanded money.

They said after the robbery, Stanley walked up to a rideshare driver and paid the driver a cash tip for a ride to an apartment complex.

When officers arrested him, investigators said Stanley admitted to robbing the bank. Stanley told officers he had financial issues and was sorry for robbing the bank, and he offered to apologize to the bank employee.

In a plea agreement, Stanley also admitted to knowing he wasn’t allowed to have a gun or ammunition as a convicted felon.

The judge sentenced Stanley to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

