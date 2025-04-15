Tulsa Police: Woman shot by neighbor while driving over bridge

Tulsa police say suspect opened fire on her neighbor late Monday night, hitting the woman as she drove across the West 23rd Street Bridge.

By: Brian Smallwood

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting from Monday night that sent a woman to the hospital and led to two people in custody.

Officers say a woman was driving over the West 23rd Street Bridge when she saw her neighbor shooting at her.

Victim expected to recover

Police say the woman was struck in the right hip. A nearby witness called 911, and officers found the victim still in her vehicle with the hazard lights flashing.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police track suspect by helicopter

Thanks to the victim’s information, police were able to identify the suspected shooter’s vehicle. Tulsa Police say their helicopter spotted the car pulling into a nearby home. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the property.

About an hour later, police said the suspect, Jennifer Reyes, and her husband walked outside and were taken into custody.

What led to the shooting?

Investigators are still working to determine a motive. Police say they’ve responded to calls at both the suspect’s and victim’s homes in the past.

“Some of the officers that have worked this area before have been to this house or both houses,” said Sgt. Emily Michie. “So, I don't know if there's an ongoing kind of neighborly dispute at this moment, but there's something probably there. We're not really sure at this time.”

What’s next in the investigation?

Officers are working to obtain a search warrant and plan to interview both individuals in custody. Police have not yet released the names of those arrested.