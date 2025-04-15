Kitchen 66 seeks Tulsa food entrepreneurs for 2025 Launch Program

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 2:50 am
Kitchen 66 is opening the door for local food entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Summer Launch Program, an intensive training opportunity focused on helping aspiring food business owners develop their ideas, secure resources and sell their products. The program, now in partnership with TEDC, is set to begin on May 19.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering applying.
Selected participants will go through a multi-week curriculum that covers everything from marketing strategies to legal permits and financial planning. Entrepreneurs will have access to:
The goal is to help food startups not only launch but grow sustainably.
In 2023, Kitchen 66 teamed up with TEDC to enhance the Launch Program’s curriculum and expand access to business tools.
TEDC provides equitable business resources across Tulsa, with a strong focus on innovation in food-based enterprises. Through this partnership, participants will also receive:
Finalists will be selected following an interview process.
Kitchen 66 is an initiative of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) and serves as Tulsa’s first “kickstart kitchen.” Since 2016, it has helped launch more than 250 food businesses, including many led by immigrants and underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Its programs include the Launch Program, Programa de Lanzamiento, and access to sales platforms like the Takeover Cafe and Landmark Food Truck.
