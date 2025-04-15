Kitchen 66 seeks Tulsa food entrepreneurs for 2025 Launch Program

Applications open through April 25 for summer training initiative

By: Brian Smallwood

Kitchen 66 is opening the door for local food entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Summer Launch Program, an intensive training opportunity focused on helping aspiring food business owners develop their ideas, secure resources and sell their products. The program, now in partnership with TEDC, is set to begin on May 19.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering applying.

What the Launch Program Offers

Selected participants will go through a multi-week curriculum that covers everything from marketing strategies to legal permits and financial planning. Entrepreneurs will have access to:

Commercial kitchen space Business development training Sales opportunities at Mother Road Market, including pop-ups and the Kitchen 66 General Store

The goal is to help food startups not only launch but grow sustainably.

A Partnership with TEDC

In 2023, Kitchen 66 teamed up with TEDC to enhance the Launch Program’s curriculum and expand access to business tools.

TEDC provides equitable business resources across Tulsa, with a strong focus on innovation in food-based enterprises. Through this partnership, participants will also receive:

One-on-one financial mentorship Real-time pitch feedback Guidance in building a pitch deck and full business plan

Key Dates to Know

Application Deadline: April 25 Program Start Date: May 19 Application Link: bit.ly/k66launch25

Finalists will be selected following an interview process.

About Kitchen 66

Kitchen 66 is an initiative of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) and serves as Tulsa’s first “kickstart kitchen.” Since 2016, it has helped launch more than 250 food businesses, including many led by immigrants and underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Its programs include the Launch Program, Programa de Lanzamiento, and access to sales platforms like the Takeover Cafe and Landmark Food Truck.