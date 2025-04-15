Oklahoma Lottery’s ‘State of Play’ scratchers highlight scenic state parks

A new ticket series highlights state parks and promotes adventure and education funding.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

The Oklahoma Lottery is rolling out a new scratch-off series celebrating more than just prize money.

The “State of Play” Scratchers aim to showcase Oklahoma’s natural beauty, featuring stunning images of four popular outdoor destinations and encouraging players to explore the state while trying their luck.

The promotional game launched March 27 and runs through June 18, offering top prizes of $50,000 and additional vacation-themed giveaways.

A tribute to Oklahoma’s natural landmarks

Each “State of Play” ticket is designed around one of four scenic spots in Oklahoma:

Beavers Bend State Park Quartz Mountain Broken Bow Lake Talimena State Park

The artwork features professionally photographed scenes that highlight the adventure and tranquility found in each location.

“These tickets bring the fun of the Lottery and the spirit of Oklahoma together in one unforgettable experience,” said Abby Morgan, the Oklahoma Lottery’s Director of Marketing & Product Development.

What players can win

The scratchers offer more than $1.7 million in total prizes, including three grand prizes of $50,000 each. But the promotion goes beyond cash:

Players can also enter exclusive second-chance drawings through the Oklahoma Lottery Players Club. Prizes include all-expense-paid trips and bonus cash packages tied to Oklahoma travel themes.

A push to explore and support Oklahoma

Beyond the prize pool, the campaign is designed to inspire Oklahomans to explore their own backyard.

Whether it’s hiking at Beavers Bend or taking a scenic drive through Talimena State Park, Lottery officials hope players will discover new corners of the state.

Funding education along the way

In addition to promoting tourism, the Oklahoma Lottery continues to contribute significantly to public education. Since its inception, the Lottery has transferred more than $1.37 billion to the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund.

Last fiscal year alone, more than $271 million in prizes were paid out, boosting retail and state revenues.

For more on how Lottery funds benefit Oklahoma students and schools, visit lottery.ok.gov/who-benefits.