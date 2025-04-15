New online tool helps Oklahoma veterans find approved education programs

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a searchable resource to connect veterans, service members, and their families with training and education opportunities statewide.

By: Zachary Sabel

Veterans, service members and their families in Oklahoma now have a new way to explore educational and training opportunities, thanks to a searchable tool launched by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

The tool is designed to streamline the process of finding approved institutions and programs eligible for VA education benefits. From welding to biology to business, users can filter by category and program type across the state.

Search Tool Available on ODVA Website

The new tool is available on the department’s official website at Oklahoma.gov/Veterans. It allows users to search for schools and training centers that are approved for GI Bill and other VA educational benefits.

By entering keywords or filtering by program categories, users can quickly find institutions that match their interests and career goals.

The search tool is also designed with a mobile-friendly interface.

More Than Just a Search Engine

Beyond program listings, the tool provides direct links to the GI Bill Comparison Tool and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits website, offering veterans a one-stop hub for planning their educational journey.

Why It Matters for Veterans and Families

Navigating education benefits can be overwhelming. This tool aims to simplify that process and ensure that veterans and their families are getting the most out of the benefits they’ve earned.

Executive Director James Bynum noted, "At ODVA, we are committed to eliminating barriers to access and opportunity for Oklahoma’s veteran community. This new tool reflects our dedication to innovation, transparency, and practical service. Veterans now have at their fingertips a trustworthy resource to help them navigate educational opportunities that are officially approved in our state and ready to serve their goals."

Whether it's starting a new career or advancing in a current field, the ODVA hopes this resource will help open doors for more veterans and their families.