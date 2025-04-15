Oklahoma students, lawmakers gather to highlight higher education’s impact

State leaders and students gather at the capitol to highlight the value of higher education and economic growth

By: Ashley Jones

-

Oklahoma students are heading to the state capitol on April 15 for two events recognizing the impact of higher education and the promise of future workforce development.

The events are part of Higher Education Day and Oklahoma’s Promise Day — both focused on the role colleges and universities play in the state’s economic success.

Several lawmakers will be recognized for receiving the 2024 Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education, honoring their continued support for education funding and initiatives.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Oklahoma’s Promise Day kicks off the morning

The Oklahoma’s Promise Day program begins at 10 a.m. in House Caucus Room 110 at the State Capitol.

This initiative celebrates students who receive scholarships through Oklahoma’s Promise program, which helps qualified high school students earn free tuition at participating colleges and universities.

Students, families and education leaders will gather to advocate for continued funding and program support.

Higher Education Day Program in the Afternoon

The Higher Education program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Chamber of the House of Representatives, 4th floor of the State Capitol.

State education officials and legislators will join students for the official Higher Education Day program. The event aims to raise awareness of how higher education strengthens Oklahoma’s workforce and economy.

Secretary of Education Nellie Sanders and several state representatives are expected to speak about the value of investing in colleges, technical training and career readiness.

Lawmakers to Receive Distinguished Service Awards

Several members of the Oklahoma Legislature will be honored for their role in championing education policy and funding.

The 2024 Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education recognizes legislators who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to advancing access and affordability in higher education during the legislative session.

Emphasizing workforce development and economic growth

State leaders say today’s events highlight more than education — they underscore the direct connection between a strong higher education system and a skilled workforce that drives Oklahoma’s economy forward.