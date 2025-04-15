Valley Hope opens new Tulsa facility to expand addiction treatment access

The outpatient center near 91st and Memorial offers expanded services to meet growing demand.

By: Samantha Rupe

Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery is opening a new outpatient center in Tulsa, aiming to expand its capacity to treat patients battling substance use disorders.

The facility, located near 91st Street and Memorial Drive, is part of the organization’s effort to better respond to the city’s addiction epidemic. Leaders say the expansion will allow more people to access care when they need it most.

Responding to an Urgent Need

Valley Hope officials say the new facility comes as demand for addiction services continues to climb across Tulsa. The expansion is designed to help close treatment gaps and offer consistent support for those in recovery.

"For more than 50 years, Valley Hope has been committed to helping individuals and families heal from the disease of addiction," said Lamont Malcolm, Executive Director for Valley Hope of Oklahoma. "With the opening of our Tulsa outpatient center, we are expanding access to quality, compassionate care and providing more opportunities for individuals in the community to achieve lasting recovery."

What Services Are Offered

The new outpatient center will provide:

Individual counseling sessions Group therapy programs Continued care planning and support

The treatment model is aimed at meeting patients’ needs through every stage of recovery.

What’s Next for Valley Hope

The Tulsa expansion is part of a broader strategy by Valley Hope to strengthen addiction treatment infrastructure throughout the region.

Officials say future efforts may include additional community partnerships and outreach initiatives.

The new Tulsa center is now accepting patients. For more information about its services, visit ValleyHope.org or call (918) 306-8111.