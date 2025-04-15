SWAT sniper requests song from rooftop during Boys From Oklahoma concert in Stillwater

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 7:02 am
An Oklahoma band got a one-of-a-kind thank-you over the weekend after playing a special request from an unexpected fan—high above the crowd.
During Sunday night’s performance at The Boys From Oklahoma concert series in Stillwater, The Great Divide was mid-set when they received a radioed-in request from a Stillwater Police SWAT sniper positioned on the stadium roof. His song of choice? “Wile E Coyote.”
The band says they honored the request on the spot. Not long after, they received a thank-you photo from the officer—taken through a spotter scope aimed at the stage.
“It’s one of the coolest song requests we’ve ever gotten,” one band member said.
The interaction added an unforgettable twist to the band’s set and quickly became a fan-favorite moment from the weekend concert series, which celebrates Oklahoma’s rich Red Dirt music heritage.
