SWAT sniper requests song from rooftop during Boys From Oklahoma concert in Stillwater

Great Divide says SWAT officer’s rooftop request made for a memorable concert moment

By: Nick McCauley

-

An Oklahoma band got a one-of-a-kind thank-you over the weekend after playing a special request from an unexpected fan—high above the crowd.

A Rooftop Request at The Boys From Oklahoma Concert

During Sunday night’s performance at The Boys From Oklahoma concert series in Stillwater, The Great Divide was mid-set when they received a radioed-in request from a Stillwater Police SWAT sniper positioned on the stadium roof. His song of choice? “Wile E Coyote.”

A Performance and a Picture

The band says they honored the request on the spot. Not long after, they received a thank-you photo from the officer—taken through a spotter scope aimed at the stage.

“It’s one of the coolest song requests we’ve ever gotten,” one band member said.

A Moment to Remember

The interaction added an unforgettable twist to the band’s set and quickly became a fan-favorite moment from the weekend concert series, which celebrates Oklahoma’s rich Red Dirt music heritage.