KEDStyled founder empowers clients with custom fashion and wardrobe services

By: Brooke Cox

Kristy Eller DeBoer, founder of KEDStyled, is on a mission to help people look and feel their best through personalized styling services.

Based in Tulsa, DeBoer launched the business after a moment of personal reflection, turning her love of fashion and knack for outfit creation into a thriving styling brand.

KEDStyled offers curated services that go beyond simply putting together outfits.

With an emphasis on self-expression and body positivity, DeBoer works with each client to build confidence from the inside out—starting with the closet.

Styling Services Focused on Confidence and Individuality

KEDStyled is built around the belief that fashion is not one-size-fits-all.

DeBoer provides a variety of services through personalized style packages that include a three-step process: a closet edit, personal shopping, and wardrobe styling.

She also offers curated styling for special events, photoshoots, and travel packing. DeBoer says clients receive more than clothing recommendations—they gain tools for embracing their personal style.

Each session is tailored to help clients discover what makes them feel confident, stylish and authentic.

From Personal Passion to Professional Purpose

The name “KEDStyled” reflects DeBoer’s initials and her personal approach to fashion styling. After sharing her outfit inspirations on social media and receiving encouraging feedback, she decided to transform her passion into a business.

DeBoer emphasizes that her role is not just about fashion but also about helping people see themselves in a new light.

She says she believes confidence is a practice, and her goal is to help clients feel empowered in their everyday lives through the clothes they wear.

A Client’s Perspective: Reclaiming Style After a Wardrobe Rut

Lauren Pool, a mother of four and owner of a social media marketing agency, turned to KEDStyled to refresh her wardrobe after years of wearing mostly loungewear.

Pool said she was looking to reconnect with her personal style and step out of her comfort zone.

After her first styling session, Pool said she was pleasantly surprised by how much she enjoyed trying on new pieces.

She says the experience helped her rethink her approach to fashion and inspired her to continue exploring her style beyond trends.

DeBoer encourages anyone looking to reconnect with their sense of style to visit her website at kedstyled.com.

She reminds clients to embrace the present, saying, “Don’t save them [your clothes] for a special occasion—you are special, and today is the occasion.”

