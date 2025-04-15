Tulsa hosts Sports ETA Symposium, drawing 1,000+ sports tourism professionals nationwide

More than 1,000 sports tourism leaders are gathering in Tulsa for the Sports ETA Symposium, April 15–17.

By: Joe Carmody

Sports tourism professionals from across the country are gathering in Downtown Tulsa this week for the Sports ETA Symposium, the largest annual meeting hosted by the national association representing the sports events and tourism industry.

Hosted by the Tulsa Sports Commission, the three-day event runs April 15–17 at the Arvest Convention Center and includes a packed schedule of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and national announcements focused on the future of sports tourism.

Why Tulsa is the Host City

The Tulsa Sports Commission was selected to host this year’s event, bringing more than 1,000 sports leaders to Oklahoma. The city’s centralized location, robust tourism infrastructure and history of supporting major athletic events made it a natural choice.

The symposium is designed to connect representatives from across the spectrum — from local youth tournament organizers to NCAA and professional sports partners — to exchange ideas and elevate the business of sports tourism.

What the Symposium Offers

The Sports ETA Symposium includes dozens of breakout sessions, panels, and workshops that explore topics such as:

Event forecasting Operational best practices Marketing strategies for sports destinations Emerging trends in sports tourism

Keynote speakers, social gatherings, and first-look data presentations are also part of the lineup.

Why It Matters for the Industry

With sports tourism continuing to grow as a driver of local economies, the symposium provides a chance for decision-makers to align on best practices and foster new collaborations. According to Sports ETA, events like this fuel innovation and elevate community impact for host cities nationwide.

Looking Ahead

The symposium wraps up Thursday, but Tulsa’s presence on the sports tourism map is only growing. With major facilities like the BMX stadium and partnerships with national governing bodies, city officials say they’re committed to keeping Tulsa a destination for premier sporting events.