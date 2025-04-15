Tulsa 'ambush' shooting suspect arrested in Mexico by HSI

Angel Ibarra, 19, is accused of a deadly double shooting involving teenagers at a Tulsa apartment complex in February.

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 10:04 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A most-wanted murder suspect in connection with an ambush shooting that left two teenagers dead at a Tulsa apartment complex in February has been arrested in Mexico.

Angel Ibarra was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Mexico on Monday and will be extradited to Tulsa, authorities tell News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter.

Ibarra, 19, was allegedly involved in the shooting deaths of 18-year-olds Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett at the Worthington Townhomes near E. 21st St. and S. 117th E. Ave., authorities say.

REMEMBERING ARTURO AND JETT:

  1. 'He had the cutest smile:' Family of teen killed in shooting left heartbroken
  2. Mother of murdered Cleveland teen Jett Brummett is still in shock

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the Tulsa Police Department identified Ibarra as a suspect and offered an $8,000 reward for information.

Authorities have already arrested 18-year-old Christopher Atjun and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez, who are also suspects in the case.

Angel Ibarra vertical arrest photoImage Provided By: Griffin Media

RELATED: Recent Tulsa shooting involving teens spark community concern

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported that the FBI arrested Ibarra in Mexico. This has been updated to clarify that Homeland Security Investigations made the arrest.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

April 16th, 2025