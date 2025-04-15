Tulsa 'ambush' shooting suspect arrested in Mexico by HSI

Angel Ibarra, 19, is accused of a deadly double shooting involving teenagers at a Tulsa apartment complex in February.

A most-wanted murder suspect in connection with an ambush shooting that left two teenagers dead at a Tulsa apartment complex in February has been arrested in Mexico.

Angel Ibarra was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Mexico on Monday and will be extradited to Tulsa, authorities tell News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter.

Ibarra, 19, was allegedly involved in the shooting deaths of 18-year-olds Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett at the Worthington Townhomes near E. 21st St. and S. 117th E. Ave., authorities say.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the Tulsa Police Department identified Ibarra as a suspect and offered an $8,000 reward for information.

Authorities have already arrested 18-year-old Christopher Atjun and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez, who are also suspects in the case.

