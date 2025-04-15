FC Tulsa hosts Phoenix Rising FC in U.S. Open Cup Third Round

A win for FC Tulsa would advance the club to round 4 vs an MLS Club

By: Jeremie Poplin

FC Tulsa will take on Phoenix Rising FC in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FC Tulsa enters its fifth appearance in the Third Round after a convincing 3-1 victory over USL League One’s Forward Madison FC. Riding a wave of momentum, Tulsa boasts a 3-2-0 record in league play and has won five of its first seven matches across all competitions. The club now eyes a third-ever appearance in the tournament’s Fourth Round.

Their opponent, Phoenix Rising FC, enters the Open Cup with a 0-2-2 league record and will be seeking a turnaround in Tulsa. This fixture also serves as a rematch of the 2025 season opener, where FC Tulsa secured a 1-0 win on the road.

FC Tulsa joins 16 USL Championship clubs that received automatic Third Round berths, along with El Paso Locomotive, Loudoun United FC, and Miami FC, who advanced through the opening rounds.

Tulsa's tournament run began with a 1-0 win over Tulsa Athletic, thanks to a late penalty by Taylor Calheira, followed by the team's three-goal performance against Forward Madison, with goals from Owen Damm, Kalil ElMedkhar, and Calheira once again.





What is the Open Cup?

The U.S. Open Cup is a national knockout soccer tournament open to all professional and amateur teams in the United States. Founded in 1914, it’s the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the country. The tournament features clubs from MLS, USL, and lower-tier leagues, giving smaller teams a chance to compete against top-tier opponents. The winner earns a cash prize and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Last Match

FC Tulsa fell 2-1 to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Despite dominating possession in the second half, Tulsa couldn’t find an equalizer after Oakland’s Wolfgang Prentice scored twice in the opening 45 minutes.

Owen Damm netted a stunning long-range strike in the 42nd minute—his first USL Championship goal—to briefly level the match, but Prentice’s stoppage-time finish gave Oakland a 2-1 lead at the break.

Tulsa finishes the weekend with nine points (3-2-0), while the win marked Oakland’s first of the season (1-4-1).