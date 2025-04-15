Some bus routes restored as Union Public Schools sees slight improvement in services

Union Public Schools announced a slight improvement in bus services, restoring some routes but still requiring parents to arrange transportation for many students.

By: David Prock

Union Public Schools reported that their school bus crisis has improved slightly.

In a message to parents and families, Union said that its Transportation Department was able to restore services for some bus routes starting Monday, April 21.

In March, district officials announced that they would have to reduce bus services to four days a week starting March 31.

The district released an updated list of buses that are still unable to provide service for certain days.

"If parents/guardians have a student with a bus route on the list below, they will need to continue to make arrangements to get them to school on the days listed for the remainder of the school year," said district officials.













NO BUS SERVICE - A.M. and P.M.











Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday 12 23 8 4 1 24 26 14 17 9 43 32 16 20 11 44 38 45 35 29 46 42 49 41 30

The district said that children will not be allowed to ride a different bus on the days service is not offered on his/her route. If your child attends after-school programming and rides one of the buses listed, bus service will not be provided for after-school programming on the days listed.

Union Public Schools says that people who are interested in a bus driver position can apply here.

