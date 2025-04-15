Sooners Strike Gold: Former Cal Star Jaydn Ott Commits to OU Football

One of the most talented running backs in the country is now a Sooner. Jaydn Ott and offensive lineman Jake Maikkula commit to Oklahoma.

By: CBS Sports

Cal star running back Jaydn Ott is heading to Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma's official Instagram account.





247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Ott was entering the transfer portal on Monday evening. According to On3, Oklahoma was one of several programs in the mix for Ott, with the Sooners perhaps even leading for the explosive playmaker.

Ott was limited to 10 games last season after suffering an ankle injury against UC Davis in Cal's season-opener that lingered throughout the campaign. He finished the 2024 campaign with 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

But it’s his 2023 breakout season that has schools buzzing. Ott averaged 109.5 yards per game, which ranked ninth in the country, and finished the year with 1,305 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Ott is the second Cal star expected to hit the portal this week, joining standout tight end Jack Endries, who’s ranked No. 148 in CBS Sports’ Top 150 Player list.

Oklahoma also lands Stanford offensive lineman.

​Jake Maikkula is a versatile offensive lineman who played three seasons at Stanford University. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 295 pounds, the Sedalia, Colorado native showcased his adaptability by starting at multiple positions across the offensive line. In the 2024 season, he appeared in all 12 games, making 11 starts.