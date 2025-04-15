Protecting Seniors from Financial Fraud: Advice From Dr. Sharma

Dr. Chandini Sharma highlights the risks of financial fraud targeting seniors and emphasizes the need for awareness and family discussions.

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 12:54 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The doctor is in, and this time, we are talking to geriatrician Doctor Chandini Sharma about financial fraud targeting seniors.

Fraudsters frequently exploit the kindness of older adults, preying on their willingness to help purported relatives in distress. Dr. Sharma said these scams can range from impersonation calls to deceptive messages. She encourages family to engage in open conversations with their elderly relatives about potential scams and share strategies for awareness.

