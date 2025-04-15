Lou Dort is the standard: Defining Thunder defense and demanding attention

The Thunder's relentless defender, Lou Dort, is a game changer for the best team in the league.

By: Jeremie Poplin

When you talk about the best defenders in basketball, the conversation in 2025 can’t be complete without Lou Dort. He’s not just guarding stars, he’s eliminating options, draining energy, and setting a tone that mirrors the rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder as the NBA’s top regular-season team. In a league driven by offense, Dort’s defense has become one of the most valuable assets in the game.

What sets Dort apart is his throwback mentality. A determination to do whatever it takes to slow down his opponent. In a modern NBA full of switches and schemes, Dort is a matchup defender in the purest sense. Night after night, he takes on the most dangerous scorers and forces them into inefficient nights. While most defenders rely on help coverage or rotations, Dort stands firm, man-to-man, possession after possession, against the league’s elite. Dort is always there. It’s not flashy. It’s just flat-out effective and annoying to the other team. Dort is the type of player you hate to play against, but love when he is on your side. Bruce Bowen of the San Antonio Spurs comes to mind when you think about players who fit that description.

Oklahoma City led the NBA in steals, deflections, and points off turnovers this season—statistics that reflect a defense built on instinct, anticipation, and relentlessness. Opposing stars struggled to find rhythm when facing Dort, and OKC’s ability to force mistakes and generate fast-break opportunities played a key role in their league-best 68–14 record.

While other DPOY candidates like Draymond Green or Evan Mobley anchor elite defenses, Dort’s impact is different. He doesn’t just help; he erases. And in today’s NBA, where nearly every team runs its offense through dynamic perimeter players, having a defender like Dort is game-changing. His ability to match strength with strength, absorb contact, and recover on every play makes him one of the few players capable of defending without consistent help. He plays with a physical edge, but it’s calculated, not reckless.

Historically, the Defensive Player of the Year award has favored big men. Rim protection, rebounding, and shot-blocking have long been the standard. But the modern game demands more. Wing defenders who can stay in front of scorers, navigate screens, and close out on shooters now carry just as much weight in determining a team’s success.

Despite consistently delivering elite defense throughout his six-year career, Dort has yet to earn an All-Defensive Team selection. That’s not a reflection of his impact, it’s a reflection of how overlooked perimeter defense can be. This season, the Thunder not only finished with the league’s top record, but they also established themselves as a legitimate championship contender. Dort’s defense was a central reason why.

On a team featuring rising stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, it’s Lou Dort who consistently draws the toughest defensive assignments and sets the tone with his relentless effort. His defense doesn’t just shut down scorers, it energizes the entire roster. As the Thunder gear up for a deep playoff run, Dort’s ability to make momentum-shifting plays on that end of the floor becomes even more vital. He may ultimately be edged out for Defensive Player of the Year amid the late-season push for Draymond Green, but the time to honor Dort with an All-Defensive Team nod is long overdue. If Oklahoma City captures a championship, Dort’s defense will be one of the biggest reasons why.