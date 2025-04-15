'A Taste of Ireland': 6 places in Oklahoma to see the Irish music and dance show

Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 4:01 pm
The critically acclaimed Irish music and dance show 'A Taste of Ireland' is making six stops in Oklahoma on its tour of the United States.
The show features a roster of musicians, vocalists, and dancers, including 9-time World Champion Alliyah O'Hare and 4-time World Champion Julia O'Rourke.
Both women started Irish dancing at the age of five. "My dad's whole side is Irish," said O'Hare. "My nana and grandpa really wanted me to do it, so they forced me into classes and yeah, thank God they did because I fell in love with it." O'Rourke, however, saw her best friend perform and enrolled in classes the next day. She grew up in New York, while O'Hare is from England, but they met long before A Taste of Ireland brought them together. "Most of us knew each other through competitive dancing," said O'Rourke.
'A Taste of Ireland' weaves singing, dancing, and storytelling together. It was praised by Time Out Sydney as “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore."
The dancers describe it as high energy and a fun way to connect to the Irish culture and heritage. "It is not just like a number after a number," O'Hare continued saying, "It actually tells a story, and the audience can watch how Ireland has developed over time." O'Rourke added, "It brings you through Ireland's tumultuous history and takes you through a lot of important events that happened such as the Vikings takeover, the famine, and the Easter rising." They said all of the music and dance are performed live. "The crowd will definitely be on their feet by the end of it," said O'Rourke.
The show is making six stops in Oklahoma on its United States tour. The times, dates, and locations are:
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the A Taste of Ireland website.
