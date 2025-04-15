Connor Dow, former Oklahoma State Cowboy, transfers to ORU

The former Broken Arrow standout returns to the City of Tulsa under new ORU coach Kory Barnett

By: Jeremie Poplin

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Connor Dow is headed back home.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dow made his commitment to ORU after entering the transfer portal in late March.

Dow is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. At Broken Arrow High School, Dow was a standout player, earning a spot on The Oklahoman’s Super 5 first team and leading his team to a 28-2 record and a 6A state runner-up finish in his senior year. He was also recognized as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma for the Class of 2023.​

In his freshman season (2023-24), Dow appeared in 27 games, starting in seven, and averaged 1.9 points over 11.3 minutes per game. He recorded more steals (12) than turnovers (10) and had a season-high nine points in his collegiate debut against Abilene Christian.

During the 2024-25 season, Dow played in 24 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, with a field goal percentage of 38.9% and a three-point percentage of 37.0%.

New ORU head coach Kory Barnett will bring a strong local connection to the Golden Eagles with his first team, signaling a commitment to building relationships within the Tulsa community and tapping into the region's basketball talent.