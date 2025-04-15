WATCH: OKC Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort share insights into their playoff readiness

Playoff preparations begin for Thunder as they await their opponent. Here's Isaiah Hartenstein and Luguentz Dort with more.

By: Jeremie Poplin

With playoff basketball on the horizon, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Hartenstein says attention to detail and team trust will define their postseason run. After a historic 68-win season, Hartenstein and teammate Luguentz Dort say the team is locked in—mentally and physically—despite being one of the youngest squads in the NBA.

Isaiah Hartenstein – Playoff Preparation

Q: What’s one thing you think carries over into every playoff game?

A: The biggest thing is attention to detail. In the playoffs, it's all about focusing on your opponent, making the right rotations, and knowing where to be in every situation. We've been preparing for this all season.

Q: What was it like earning a week off to rest and prepare?

A: It felt good. The guys stepped up in those final games and showed how deep our team is. For the rest of us, it was great to get our bodies right and then hit a productive practice today.

Q: You've been in the playoffs before. How are you guiding this team, most of whom haven’t had much playoff experience?

A: It’s about maintaining a zero-zero mentality. Playoffs are a roller coaster. The best teams can reset after each game, no matter the outcome.

Q: How do you emotionally reset between playoff games?

A: As a team, we tune out the noise. One loss doesn’t mean it’s over, and one win doesn’t mean you're unbeatable. We focus on what we can control.

Q: How has Mark Daigneault's coaching style helped with preparation?

A: He’s elite with in-game adjustments. In the playoffs, teams throw different looks at you, and his ability to adjust on the fly is huge. He also puts us in different situations in practice to stay ready.

Q: Does his willingness to experiment with lineups help the team?

A: Absolutely. We’re all team-first, and no one complains about changing roles. That adaptability is one of our strengths.

Q: How do the playoffs differ from the regular season to you?

A: Everything's more emotional and physical. Every play and every rotation matters even more. But we don’t have to change our style—we’ve been playing the right way all season.

Q: What gives you confidence in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heading into the playoffs?

A: His trust in his teammates and fearlessness. He makes the right reads, doesn’t force shots, and shows up on both ends. We all trust him.

Q: How has Shai prepared the team for the postseason?

A: He’s built trust all year. When doubled, he passes out and makes the right play—even if it doesn’t show up in the stats. His unselfishness and leadership give us all confidence.

Q: Has he made you personally more confident?

A: I’ve always been confident, but it’s different when your star player believes in you. He doesn't care about his stats—just winning—and that lifts everyone.

Q: Young teams don’t usually make deep playoff runs. What makes your group different?

A: Most young teams also don’t win 68 games. We know we have to earn it, but we’re confident and ready to go take it—nobody’s going to hand it to us.

Q: Where did your signature push floater come from?

A: My dad had me working on touch and guard skills when I was younger. It became useful in the NBA against taller guys like Gobert or Wemby—it's an easy, reliable shot for me.

Q: Did you always have confidence in that shot?

A: Yeah, I’ve been using it since I was a kid. The Rockets weren’t big on midrange shots, so I found a way to make it work in that zone. Coaches had to see it go in first, but I was confident.

Q: How does it feel not knowing your playoff opponent yet?

A: It’s different. Usually by now, you know everything about your opponent. But Mark has us focused on our own stuff and staying sharp regardless.

Q: With time off, do you reflect on the historic regular season?

A: A little. Only 86 teams in NBA history have won 68 games, so we appreciate that. But it’s 0-0 now—we’re locked in on earning it in the playoffs.

Q: Did it take a mental shift to trust your floater shot fully?

A: It really clicked in Houston, where analytics discouraged midrange shots. It felt like the one I could always get off, even if it wasn't always encouraged.

Q: Do players ever ask you about that shot?

A: Some kids do at camps, but not really players. It's just something that feels natural to me.

Q: Coming from New York, is it strange seeing this 68-win team having to convince people to “watch the games”?

A: Yeah, especially today with social media, people focus on highlights and stats. But guys like Lu Dort—his impact goes beyond the box score. Watch him lock guys up. That’s real defense.

Q: Do you like where basketball viewership is today?

A: It’s tough. Attention spans are short now. A lot of people judge based on quick highlights or box scores. But we focus on what we can control.

Q: Did Sam Presti talk to the team before the playoffs?

A: He did, and it was a great talk. He brought us back to our goals and reminded us of what we’ve built this season. It was meaningful.

Lou Dort

Q: Lou, you faced this situation last year. You had a week to prepare, but four different potential opponents. What did you like about how you handled rest, recovery, and practice last year that you think you can replicate now?

Dort: I feel like we just have to attack those days. We're in a spot where we get extra time to rest and see who we’ll play next. So we're going to attack our recovery, go hard in practices, but also be smart. We're in a good spot, and we’ll use those days well.

Q: People talk so much about your ability to limit high-volume scorers. What’s your sense of how you’re able to keep them from taking a lot of shots?

Dort: It’s the level of defense I’ve been playing. I do a good job staying in front of guys. Every shot they take should be tough. But it’s not just me—I trust my teammates too. Sometimes I get beat, and I know they’ve got my back.

Q: What are you more confident about as a player and as a team compared to last year?

Dort: Just trusting the work, honestly. We’ve gone through a lot of battles this season. We just need to keep it going, stay true to ourselves, and play our game. I’m confident the results will come.

Q: Shai mentioned back in November that he wanted to be better about putting guys in the right position. How have you seen him evolve in that area?

Dort: He’s been great. Every season, Shai gets better. He’s got great players and shooters around him now. When he attacks the paint, defenses collapse, and he’s been making the right plays for the team all season long.

Q: Experimentation is a big part of Coach Mark’s approach. How did that help in the playoffs last year, and how do you think it might help this year?

Dort: No matter what lineup is out there, guys have to be ready to go. We’ve practiced a lot, seen different looks, so we know what to expect. When your name gets called, just go out there, compete, and play hard. That’s the recipe.

Q: Did that experimentation help you feel more comfortable in the playoffs last year?

Dort: Yeah, for sure. Anything Coach does is to help the team. We had a few games this year where we had to mix things up. So whatever we do in the postseason, it’s likely something we’ve already done before.

Q: How do you view the team’s depth going into the playoffs?

Dort: That’s a Coach Mark question [laughs]. But I think it helps. We’ve used a lot of different lineups, and we have a lot of guys who can go. Whenever someone’s name is called, they’ll be ready to compete.

Q: Having a week off—has that allowed you to reflect on the season and the history you guys made?

Dort: A little bit. We should be proud of what we did—it was a great regular season. But now, that’s behind us. It’s a new season starting, and we’re getting ready for what’s next.

Q: When did you decide to be the kind of guy who locks people down defensively? That’s not common for younger players.

Dort: It started back in AAU. I was kind of an underdog—playing in Montreal, then in Brooklyn. I was the young French Canadian coming to the U.S. playing against top-ranked guys. I always wanted to guard the best player. That gave me confidence and pride. I just wanted to show them what I was about.

Q: You’ve been in Defensive Player of the Year discussions. But some people say, “I like Lou Dort, but I’ve got to vote for a big.” Do you want to make a case for perimeter defenders winning DPOY?

Dort: The game has changed. It’s not just about blocking shots at the rim anymore. A lot happens on the perimeter—guys running off screens, pin-downs, actions. That’s hard to guard too. I think guards should be more recognized for that work.

Q: How has Alex Caruso’s presence affected things on defense, especially when you’re both out there?

Dort: A lot. He’s really vocal, and that’s huge. Just hearing someone behind you who knows what’s coming—it helps a lot. He’s experienced, has great hands, and he’s loud. That combination helps the whole team.

Q: Do you sense that opponents hear him too and get a little hesitant?

Dort: Yeah, definitely. Sometimes he just blows up plays because of how loud he is. It makes everyone aware of what’s coming, and I’ve seen a few times where opponents hesitate or second-guess themselves.

Q: People talk about your physicality, foot speed, and relentlessness on defense. But what does your preparation for a matchup look like? Does it change in the playoffs?

Dort: I watch a lot of film. I’ve got my iPad with notes and all that. It does go up a notch in the playoffs because you’re seeing the same team over and over. It’s all about locking in on the details and learning what your matchup likes to do.

Q: You guys are set up well for the future—young team, great play, draft picks. But how do you balance that long-term view with the urgency of this playoff opportunity?

Dort: Where we are now, there’s no need to be patient. We’re in the mix. We’ve got to go out there and do everything to win. It won’t be easy, but we’re where we want to be. Now we’ve got to go get it.

Q: What’s your answer to the doubters who say this team is too young or hasn’t experienced enough disappointment?

Dort: I just trust the team and the work we’ve put in. People can say whatever, but we’re here for a reason. We earned this. Now we’ve got to go out and prove it.