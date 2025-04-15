Focused: OKC Thunder ready for Game 1, no matter the opponent

Daigneault’s long-term emphasis on flexibility and preparation could be the edge OKC needs as a young team steps confidently into the postseason spotlight.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for their first-round playoff series, Head Coach Mark Daigneault carries the same mindset that’s quietly fueled one of the NBA’s most exciting young teams: adapt, evolve, and stay present.

The Power of Experimentation

Daigneault’s willingness to experiment hasn’t been just a regular-season quirk, it’s been a foundational pillar. From lineup flexibility to schematic shifts, the Thunder have been training for the chaos of playoff basketball long before they were even in the postseason picture.

“You get into a series and both teams establish a baseline,” Daigneault said. “But then the series can take you in a lot of different directions. We’ve always tried to prepare our guys to pivot.”

That mindset wasn’t just theory. It’s been tested over an extended period of time.

“Even when we weren’t a playoff team, we wanted to make sure we could shift when needed. You don’t want to be doing something for the first time in a playoff series,” Daigneault emphasized. “We may not be ready for everything, but we’re ready for a lot.”

Paying Attention To The League

Daigneault and his staff spend their offseason studying every playoff series, not just for tactical inspiration, but to understand how teams evolve under pressure.

“You see teams go down 0–2 and completely shift—start small, play zone, change their starting lineup,” he said. “It’s about being prepared so that anything that comes up feels familiar and can be met with confidence and aggression.”

An "Uncommon Group"

When asked about the conventional wisdom that young teams need playoff reps before they can contend, Daigneault didn’t flinch.

“This is an uncommon team,” he said. “They’ve overcome a lot already. The way they connect, compete, and operate it’s different. We don’t have the most experience, but we’re confident because of who we are and how we’ve gotten here.”

That confidence is rooted not just in talent, but in trust. Trust in preparation. Trust in adaptability. Trust in one another.

Win The Next Game

The Thunder’s long-term vision has been the talk of the league, with smart roster moves and a treasure trove of draft picks. But Daigneault made it clear: the time is now.

“We're not sitting back,” he said. “The postseason is about doing everything you can to win the next game in front of you. Right now, that’s Game 1 on Sunday.”

While growth remains a priority, so does seizing the moment. “One benefit of being a younger team is that we can get better through the series,” Daigneault noted. “But make no mistake—we’re trying to win every game.”

The Dort Factor

One of the Thunder’s most valuable postseason assets is Lou Dort, whose ability to frustrate elite scorers goes beyond effort. How about denying shot volume altogether?

“Lou forces guys out of their comfort zones,” Daigneault said. “Some stars just don’t get as many shots when he’s guarding them. He’s proven what he can do in these situations.”

That level of perimeter defense is rare, and Daigneault knows it could be a difference-maker no matter who they face.

Depth

In a league where playoff rotations tighten, Daigneault still sees depth as one of OKC’s biggest strengths.

“We’re not going to tie a hand behind our back by ignoring that,” he said. “Sometimes it’s one guy’s series, and the next it’s someone else’s. You have to listen to what the games are telling you.”

That adaptability is part of what makes this Thunder team dangerous.

“People talk about playoff adjustments, but 85–90% of it is the same game. Guard the ball. Rebound. Space the floor. Pass out of double teams. That doesn’t change.”

Staying Prepared

Despite only having about 10 playoff games together as a core group, Daigneault isn’t caught up in hypotheticals.

“I try to stay very present,” he said. “You can go in with predictions, but after Game 1, your list changes. Our job is to play confidently, hard, and together and adjust from there.”

Even as they await their opponent, Daigneault is leaning on past experience. “We were in this exact situation last year—not knowing our opponent, having a long break. We learned a lot about how to manage that week, and we’ve made tweaks.”

They’re not running four different game plans in practice. They’re focusing on what will matter no matter the matchup.

Confidence

Daigneault closed with a powerful vote of confidence, not just in his star players, but in the collective.

“I have supreme confidence in this team. The way they’ve operated, the way they’ve grown—it shows up in high-stakes moments,” he said. “There’s no group I’d rather be coaching than this one.”