Broken Arrow first responders hosting volleyball tournament fundraiser

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Broken Arrow Police and Broken Arrow Fire are asking for the public’s help in a fundraising effort for first responders.

It is open to the public for team registration.

The proceeds benefit the first responders through the Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police and the Broken Arrow International Association of Firefighters.

The sand volleyball tournament fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 27th. It will start around 1 p.m. at Nienhuis Park in Broken Arrow.

The registration deadline has been extended to September 10th.

The teams are 4 vs 4. Team registration is $100, and that includes t-shirts.

The tournament structure will depend on the number of teams registered.

Individuals may email their contact information and may be placed on a team if enough individuals respond.

Public tournament champions will receive a prize.

The Police vs Fire game, “Battle of the Badges,” will start at the end of the tournament.

For more information, reach out to battleofthebadgesbrokenarrow@gmail.com

The sign-up form can be found here.