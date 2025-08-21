5 takeaways from coach Mike Gundy’s weekly press conference

Mike Gundy previewed Oklahoma State’s season opener with UT Martin, emphasizing culture, roster turnover, and a quarterback battle that’s still undecided. Here are five key takeaways

By: News On 6

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media ahead of the Cowboys’ season opener against UT Martin. With a roster full of newcomers and big questions still unanswered, here are the five most important takeaways:

1. 27 New Faces Could Play Right Away

Gundy said as many as 27 players who have never taken a snap for OSU may see action against UT Martin. That number includes transfers, freshmen, and players returning from injuries. It underscores how much turnover this roster has seen since last season.

This is a reality of modern college football, with the transfer portal reshaping rosters year-to-year, but Gundy made it clear that OSU will lean on a lot of first-year Cowboys immediately. That many new contributors make Week 1 not just about winning, but about evaluating who can handle the stage.

2. Quarterback Battle Still Ongoing

The biggest question remains at quarterback, where Gundy offered no official update. Both quarterbacks have been praised for their competitiveness and leadership, but no starter has been named for Week 1.

Gundy hinted that fans could see multiple quarterbacks early in the season as the staff searches for stability at the position. That approach fits with his past comments that OSU needs a QB who can protect the ball, manage the offense, and grow with a roster that’s still finding its identity.

3. Summer Culture Test Was Crucial

With so many new players arriving, the summer strength and conditioning program under Rob Glass served as a litmus test. Gundy admitted it was a bumpy start, “more issues than we’ve ever had” in June and July, but said the group is now fully aligned.

By the end of camp, he estimated that 99 out of 102 players are fully bought into OSU’s culture. For Gundy, that’s the real foundation of success. He stressed that anyone unwilling to commit to the program’s standards, whether player or coach, “won’t be here.”

4. Early Focus: Fundamentals Over Flash

Asked about his expectations for Saturday, Gundy emphasized that Week 1 is less about style points and more about clean football. His message was clear: avoid turnovers, minimize penalties, and execute on special teams.

With so many new contributors, the Cowboys will rely on discipline to avoid the mistakes that can keep an underdog like UT Martin hanging around. Gundy also sees the opener as a chance to evaluate depth and find out who is ready for bigger roles before a marquee trip to Oregon in Week 2.

5. Defense Will Lean on Speed and Rotation

Defensively, Gundy expects OSU to play fast and rotate heavily. He mentioned the possibility of using eight defensive backs and a large rotation up front to maximize athleticism and keep players fresh.

While Gundy admitted he’s still learning some of the intricacies of the new defensive scheme, he believes the group’s athleticism is a strength. The challenge will be communication and consistency, especially with so many fresh faces in key roles.