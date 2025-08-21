Shepherd's Cross offers fiber arts lessons during summer yarn event

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 3:49 pm
A working sheep farm and wool mill in Rogers County is teaching a variety of fiber arts techniques this month as part of its Summer Yarn Event. Shepherd's Cross said the event is a great chance for people to learn a new hobby, take a class, and stock up on fiber and yarn for the fall making season.
"We want to teach the fiber arts, so that a lot of the techniques that our ancestors used will be passed forward to future generations and not forgotten," said co-owner Dr. Diane Dickinson.
The event is August 22-23 and August 26-30 at 16792 E 450 Rd in Claremore. The farm, museum, wool mill, petting zoo, and gift shop are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
During the event, Shepherd's Cross will offer classes in hand and drum carding, rigid heddle loom weaving, drop spindle, needle felting, and floor loom weaving. Pre-registration is required for each class. To sign up, visit their website.
