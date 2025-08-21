Shepherd's Cross offers fiber arts lessons during summer yarn event

Shepherd's Cross is having a Summer Yarn Event August 22-23 and 26-30 to teach more people fiber arts techniques like drop spindle, loom weaving, and needle felting.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

A working sheep farm and wool mill in Rogers County is teaching a variety of fiber arts techniques this month as part of its Summer Yarn Event. Shepherd's Cross said the event is a great chance for people to learn a new hobby, take a class, and stock up on fiber and yarn for the fall making season.

"We want to teach the fiber arts, so that a lot of the techniques that our ancestors used will be passed forward to future generations and not forgotten," said co-owner Dr. Diane Dickinson.

When Is the Summer Yarn Event?

The event is August 22-23 and August 26-30 at 16792 E 450 Rd in Claremore. The farm, museum, wool mill, petting zoo, and gift shop are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

What Fiber Arts Classes Are Offered?

During the event, Shepherd's Cross will offer classes in hand and drum carding, rigid heddle loom weaving, drop spindle, needle felting, and floor loom weaving. Pre-registration is required for each class. To sign up, visit their website.