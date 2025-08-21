Villanova says a report of a campus shooter was a ‘cruel hoax’

Police responded Thursday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University, days before the start of classes.

A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday.

“There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms on campus,” the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in an emailed statement.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) —Police responded Thursday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University, prompting a lockdown on campus that sent students scrambling to seek shelter in closets and classrooms.





Students shared an afternoon text from the Villanova alert system that told them to lock and barricade doors and move to secure locations. A second alert from Villanova officials warned people to stay away from the law school.

Radnor Township police posted on social media at about 5:45 p.m. that police were clearing buildings but said “at this time, there are NO reported victims.” They told people who were sheltering in place to remain where they were until an officer contacted them.





Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told WPVI-TV that they were “still trying to get the situation under control.”

“As you can see, there’s been a lockdown. Active shooter alert. We believe there is a shooter,” he said. “He’s in one of these buildings. Law enforcement for the entire tri-state area is here. And we are going door to door, room to room if we have to, to take this situation under control and to make this campus safe.”

Videos posted on social media showed a crowd being rushed inside a building on campus. New student orientation and registration started Thursday and is scheduled to go until Saturday. Classes begin Monday.

Aerial scenes showed several emergency vehicles on the scene and armed officers milling about at the entrance of a parking garage. Law enforcement vehicles were also lined up at the entrance to campus.

Brandon Ambrosino, a professor of theology and ethics at Villanova who was not on campus at the time, said most faculty members were not on campus, but students moved in on Wednesday. He said he and colleagues were struggling to find information about the active shooter during the chaotic afternoon.

“None of my colleagues know what’s happening. We’re messaging back and forth,” Ambrosino said.

Ambrosino said he was concerned for the safety of students.

“Yeah, terrifying. Obviously, it’s our nightmare scenario. I feel terrible for these kids,” he said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said he was aware of the active shooter report and was monitoring.

Villanova University is a private Catholic university in the Philadelphia suburbs. It borders Lower Merion Township and Radnor Township at the center of the city’s wealthy Main Line neighborhoods.

The Augustinian school got extra attention this year as the alma mater of new Pope Leo XIV.