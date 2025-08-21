Oklahoma State players preview the season opener against UT Martin

Oklahoma State Cowboys gear up for season opener against the UT Martin Skyhawks. Insights from players ahead of next week's game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

By: Scott Pfeil

It's officially game week for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State will officially open the season next Thursday, as the Pokes will host UT Martin at Boone Pickens Stadium at 6:30 pm. Four players, Kasen Carpenter, David Kabongo, Sesi Vailahi and Taje McCoy, met with the media this afternoon to preview the season opener against the Skyhawks.

Offensive Lineman Kasen Carpenter

On the excitement of the first game:

“I cannot wait. We’re seven days away. We’ve been counting down through fall camp and now that fall camp is over, we’re more in school mode, but we’re still working for it. We’re ready for next Thursday.”

On his adjustment to Stillwater:

“Obviously, I wanted to come here to win and compete for a job and be able to play here and not just play here, but also compete for a Big 12 Championship. The main goal right now is to win games. … The job obviously hasn’t even started yet. We haven’t started the season, but I’m ready to get out there and compete towards winning games.”

On how the offensive line has come together:

“It’s been good, our defense is really good this year. They’ve been competing really well and they’ve been stressing us, and stressing us more and more has brought us together even better. The first few days, it wasn’t clicking as much as you would want it to, but as camp went on every day, we got better and kept meshing. Communication has been getting better and we’re just working through everything right now.”

Safety David Kabongo

On how beneficial it was to have Landyn Cleveland by his side last year:

“I think it was great. Me and Landyn were best friends throughout recruitment and he kind of influenced my decision to come here, because he had committed before me. It was great to play alongside him, us both as freshmen, both from Texas, both from the DFW area, I think that was a great thing for us.”

On defensive coordinator Todd Grantham:

“Coach Grantham has this attack mindset. … We have this saying in the defensive room called ‘No Mas,’ which basically means we’re trying to make the opponent quit. We’re going to attack the opponent for every play. It doesn’t matter how they’re feeling or how we’re feeling, we’re going to get after them. I love that mindset about Grantham, as far as that goes, and his experience being a defensive coordinator.”

On how he’s using his experience from last season to help him this season:

“Having that little bit of experience that I had last year, it helped me see the field more and adjust to the speed more. Getting used to the speed of the game and getting adjusted was a great thing for me because it only helped me elevate my game this spring. Obviously, I had to learn a new scheme, but it taught me how to get lined up fast and play to my strengths, and just slow everything down in my brain.”

Running Back Sesi Vailahi

On working with both Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny:

“It’s been cool. I’ve been here with Zane since my freshman year, and [Hauss Hejny], just to see their games develop and just work with them every day. I think that’s also been awesome, just to see where they’ve come along.”

On transfer running back Kalib Hicks:

“Hicks, he’s a dangerous running back. I think he weighs about 220. He can lay a shoulder. He can make a guy miss, and also his pass protection is very good. It’ll be a nice show to watch this year.”

On childhood competition with his cousin, UT Martin running back Siona Vailahi:

“Competition-wise, we were always like, ‘How much did you rush?’ or, ‘How many catches did you have?’ like ‘I did better, you did better.’ So, I think it’ll just be fun to see each other at the collegiate level.”

On bragging rights against his cousin:

“It feels good to be on the winning side. I don’t know how it feels to be on the losing side, I just hope I stay on the winning side.”

On the depth of the running back room coming into the first game:

“I think we really had a good fall camp. I can really see that we’re all really downhill running backs. We make the first guy miss. We all developed a really good pass protection. We got close with our O-line, getting to know the whole playbook and scheme. We all came together as one.”

Outside Linebacker Taje McCoy

On the team’s readiness following fall camp:

“I think pretty much the whole team is bought in. They realize what we want and what our goal is, so I’m just looking forward to us putting it all together. It was a tough camp, installing every day, so it’ll be a good thing to see it all come together.”

On returning to Oklahoma:

“It’s been a blessing. I get to see my mom and family often now. It’s easier for them to come to the games. It’s only an hour away from Oklahoma City, so it’s a blessing.”

On UT Martin’s offensive scheme:

“They’re kind of versatile in their approach to the game. They’re going to try to give you different looks and things, so I’m just excited to play and get a feel for it during the game.”

On whom he models his game after:

“I like to play like myself, but I like to watch film on guys with similar body types like Collin Oliver, Haason Reddick, Von Miller, guys like that who like to use their speed and bend around the corner.”