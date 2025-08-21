Tulsa Botanic Garden calls on community for annual scarecrow contest

The Tulsa Botanic Garden wants the community to help bring some fall fun to life during its Autumn Festival next month. News On 6’s Sam Carrico tells us about its call for scarecrows.

By: Sam Carrico

A Decade of Autumn Fun

At the Botanic Garden, you can see flowers, butterflies, and soon… scarecrows!

“And so we call it Scarecrow Row. The scarecrows are set up, and then the sign next to them has the name of the scarecrow and who it was created by,” said Lori Hutson.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is putting out a call for entries in its annual scarecrow contest.

Coming up on its tenth year, the contest is part of the Autumn Festival, which runs from mid-September through the end of October.

“They've actually become a really fun tradition for everybody. Every year, we're just so surprised, and it's lovely to see all the creativity that comes out from the different groups that participate,” said Hutson.

Who Can Enter?

Participants range from school groups and families to businesses and nonprofits. Each scarecrow competes for the People’s Choice Award and Best in Show, with each winner taking home a $200 cash prize.

“So folks can actually just pick up their ballot in the visitor center, walk the pathway, see all the scarecrows at once, and then vote for their favorite. They can put it in our ballot box in the visitor center,” said Hutson.

The scarecrows will be lined up along the path around the Lotus Pool. Staff at the Botanic Garden say their favorite part of the contest is seeing the creativity every year.

“Goodness, every year is so much fun, and we're so surprised. We had Girl Scouts one year who sort of did a troop of Minions. Those were really fun because they each decorated their own,” said Huston.

Installation Kicks Off Right After Entries Close

Entries are open through September 12. Installation for the scarecrows will begin the very next day.

For staff, it’s not the competition, but the community, that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s definitely the kind of hometown feel,” said Hutson.

The Autumn Festival—and voting for the contest—start on September 18.