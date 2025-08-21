What was — and wasn't — said during coach Mike Gundy's weekly press conference on Thursday

OSU's Mike Gundy held a wide-ranging news conference Thursday, from previewing the season opener against Tennessee-Martin next week to discussing basketball coaches Eddie Sutton and Mark Daigneault of the Thunder. News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb shares his perspective.

By: John Holcomb

Oklahoma State football is preparing for its season opener against UT Martin at Boone Pickens Stadium without releasing a depth chart, leaving questions around who will take the field at key positions.

NO DEPTH CHART

Sure there’s uncertainty, and some secrecy when it comes to who’ll actually start for the Cowboys against Tennessee-Martin at Boone Pickens Stadium next Thursday. The OSU game notes don’t include a depth chart.It’s not unheard of, but it is rare.It also follows along the lines of the starting quarterback battle, where head coach Mike Gundy says there’s no update, but that both Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny are “competitive,” and that their “attitude has been good.”

SUMMER “ISSUES”

Gundy says there were “more issues in the summer that we’ve ever had.” On the surface, that sounds like an area of concern, but he was simply describing how some of the new players were having to adjust to workouts under strength coach Rob Glass. A lot of the newcomers hadn’t gone through anything like those workouts before, and now Gundy says 99 of the 102 players practicing are 100 percent committed to OSU football.

EDDIE SUTTON’S INFLUENCE

Gundy was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who checked out some of OSU football’s practices a while back. Gundy says Daignault was impressive and asked a lot of questions. That led to Gundy talking about when he used to visit Cowboy basketball practices under Eddie Sutton, and how he was able to learn by watching and listening. The most impressive thing, according to Gundy? Sutton’s demanding, no-nonsense approach, especially in the simple things Sutton was asking his players to do. It’s something Gundy has tried to incorporate during his tenure.

