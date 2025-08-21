Oklahoma law enforcement officials warn against recreational marijuana proposal

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are speaking out against State Question 837, saying legalizing recreational marijuana would worsen problems they’ve already seen since medical marijuana became legal.

By: Haley Hetrick, Anna Denison

Oklahoma law enforcement leaders are uniting against State Question 837, warning that legalizing recreational marijuana would jeopardize public safety, increase youth drug use and fuel organized crime. More than 300 police chiefs, along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, say the proposal would worsen problems already tied to the state’s booming marijuana industry.

Police Chiefs Say Public Safety at Risk

Oklahoma law enforcement leaders are sounding the alarm on State Question 837, a proposed measure to legalize recreational marijuana. They argue it would worsen public safety issues, expand the black market and further harm youth.

Todd Gibson, president of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, said more than 300 chiefs oppose the measure.

“Oklahomans have already resoundingly spoken out on this topic, and it creates serious public safety concerns, community concerns and concerns for our youth,” Gibson said.

Concerns Over Youth and Health

He pointed to research linking high-THC marijuana to lasting effects on brain development, mental health, and school performance in children.

“Even some studies show it can lower IQ points as much as eight,” he said.

Gibson added that marijuana already complicates law enforcement, saying SQ 837 would “tie the hands of police officers and prosecutors” by limiting the use of marijuana in a suspect’s system as evidence.

Black Market and Organized Crime

Donnie Anderson, director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said Oklahoma’s massive overproduction fuels a dangerous black market.

“From March 2024 to March 2025, Oklahoma produced over 87 million plants. Only 1.6 million pounds were sold legally. That leaves more than 85 million pounds unaccounted for,” Anderson said, linking the surplus to international cartels and organized crime.

Youth Marijuana Use on the Rise

Anderson also cited troubling youth trends. Since medical marijuana was legalized, Oklahoma jumped from 43rd to 3rd nationally in youth marijuana use, with steep increases among 6th graders and high school seniors.

“We’ve seen a 30% increase in marijuana use among 11- and 12-year-olds and a 56% increase among seniors since 2018,” he said.

Officials Urge Voters to Consider Consequences

Both officials said voters should look at other states’ struggles with recreational marijuana before repeating their mistakes.

“Let’s take care of what we’re doing right here right now before we do anything else,” Anderson warned.