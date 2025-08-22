OSU among the first to partner with Google AI to offer faculty and students free AI courses

Students and faculty members will now have access to earning Google AI certificates and AI courses for free.

By: Chloe Abbott

Oklahoma State University is one of the first schools in the nation to partner with Google artificial intelligence.

The program

Students will be able to take courses on digital analytics, digital marketing, and project management.

The program provides stackable credentials and micro credentials in industrial electrical systems, electric motor controls, PLC fundamentals and instrumentation applications.

Students will get hands-on training in modern labs equipped to industry standards and access to career pathways for both new students and experienced professionals seeking to upskill.

These courses are available this fall semester for all students and faculty members at every OSU campus.

The benefits

OSU says employers want new grads to have AI skills when they apply for jobs.

"They expect our students to bring an understanding of these technologies with them, whatever their role is," Director Bart Collins, OSU Partnerships and Programs, said.

As a marketing major, Addison Jackson says she knows AI offers tools that will be useful in her field.

"When I go to design things or I want an image made, they can spit that image out to me, and it will make something totally new, or I can say, 'Hey, make these tweaks,' and it will automatically do it for me."

OSU senior Kayla Bacon says AI will also be helpful as an aspiring attorney.

"Law is very word-heavy, and so if I can have AI help me condense that down so I can understand it, so I can be a better attorney," she said.

OSU says this program will benefit all students because AI will continue to evolve.

"You have two icons, one in higher education, the uniform State University, and Google partnering together to give our students and parents, and the industry across the state of Oklahoma a leg up in education," Senior VP Kyle Wray of OSU System Affairs said.