Tulsa restaurants struggle with soaring meat and fish prices— but aren’t raising menus yet

Sticker shock at the grocery store isn’t just hitting families — it’s also squeezing longtime Tulsa restaurants. Some local spots say they're seeing meat and fish prices jump back to pandemic levels. Here’s what two Tulsa restaurant owners and an agricultural expert had to say:

By: MaKayla Glenn

Some local spots say they're seeing meat and fish prices jump back to pandemic levels. But instead of raising menu prices, they're leaning on the community and making strategic moves to stay afloat.

Q: What challenges is Ike’s Chili facing right now?

A:

Ike’s Chili, a Tulsa staple for over 100 years, is struggling with rising beef prices and supply shortages.

"When I started, I was paying about $1.39 a pound for meat. Yesterday, I paid almost $5 — and one supplier was nearly $6. Those are pandemic prices," Len Wade, Managing Partner, Ike’s Chili said.

Wade says beef is getting harder to find, with suppliers sometimes out of stock. Still, he’s committed to staying open and serving customers, even if that means navigating tough conditions once again.

Q: How is Sweet Lisa’s dealing with rising costs?

A:

Darrell Knox, owner of Sweet Lisa’s in downtown Tulsa, says prices have also gone up, especially for catfish, the restaurant’s top-selling item.

"Some of our catfish is imported, and we’re seeing markups due to tariffs, especially from Asia," Darrell Knox, Owner, Sweet Lisa’s said.

A case of fish that once cost him $18 hit over $50 during COVID. It’s now around $35, still nearly double the old price.

Knox says they’re coping by working with multiple vendors, comparing prices, and relying on the loyalty of long-time customers.

“We look forward to providing for years to come,” Knox said.

Q: Why are beef prices so high right now?

A:

According to Dr. Derrell Peel, a livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, it’s not just inflation; it’s a long-term issue.

"A five-year drought has dropped cattle numbers to their lowest in decades. That leads to less beef and higher prices."

Peel says the current price surge is worse than during the pandemic and likely won’t ease up for quite some time.

Q: Are either restaurant owners planning to raise their prices?

A:

Not yet. Both say they’re doing everything they can to avoid raising menu prices, worried it could drive away loyal customers.

At Ike’s, they’re also competing with cheaper lunch bundles at gas stations and say foot traffic has changed with more people working from home.

Q: How much higher are beef prices overall?

A:

Experts say ground beef alone is up 12% compared to this time last year. And with demand still strong, there’s no sign of relief just yet.

Bottom Line:

Tulsa restaurant owners say they’ve weathered many storms before, and with a mix of resilience, community support, and smart planning, they hope to make it through this one, too.



