Roughers rebuilding after state title loss and coaching change heading into new season

Dale Condict steps in as the new coach for the Muskogee Roughers after their back-to-back state appearances. With transfers and underclassmen forming the new team, Condict aims to maintain their winning streak.

By: Ravin Ray

The Muskogee Roughers went to state in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 80s last season.

A state championship and state runner-up came out of those two appearances in 2023 and '24.

Travis Hill left in the offseason to become the next head coach at Broken Arrow, and in came Dale Condict from Wagoner, where he had a wealth of success during his tenure. Six state championships since 2011.

Now, in Rougher green, Condict is starting fresh with a completely new team full of transfers and underclassmen.

Typical Growing Pains In A New Era

A scrimmage was held before the start of a new season, and Muskogee hosted Tahlequah and Grove in a trio of games.

"Typical first of season scrimmage. Kind of sloppy. You always find things you need to work on and things you get excited about but some penalties we need to get figured out within the next week. We just need more time and reps on both sides," said Coach Condict

Embrace From Muskogee Community

When Dale was named the head coach, he was immediately greeted with open arms at Rougher Village.

"Muskogee's great. I knew that before I got here. It's been a little challenging just personally making a big change but I love the kids here and great community and we're excited about the future."

Continuing a Winning Culture

"It takes time. It doesn't matter how much I won because they were winning before I got here. Throughout the summer, the relationships with coaches and players got even better, and the buy-in has been great."

New Faces All Around

With this new age of even high school athletics. Players can now transfer to schools and not have to sit out any period of time in that upcoming season. With coaching changes all around Green Country, players began to shift as well.

"Yeah it's kind of the new thing in Oklahoma. We had some transfers come in and for veterans like myself it's something I've gotta get used to and it's the culture we're in today. The roster we have we're very excited about."

Full interview:

