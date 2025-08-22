Union grad Antonio Graham ready to lead his Alma Mater

A 2005 graduate of Union High School, Antonio Graham is entering his first year in charge of his alma mater's football program as the head coach.

By: Justin Woodard

As a player, Graham helped the Redhawks win a state title in 2002 and 2004. As an assistant coach on the Union staff, Graham also helped the football program win state championships in 2009, 2010, and 2016.

Last season, his first in charge at Owasso, Graham guided the Rams to the state title game. Now, he's ready to get Union back on top.

How has fall camp gone, and how have the players embraced the culture you are trying to build:

"I'm proud of them, we have guys buying into what I believe in. We are just trying to take this program to a higher level."

You were an assistant here, but has it sunk it what next Friday night will feel like leading your alma mater onto the field:

"It is a blessing, I don't take this for granted. I'm grateful for this opportunity, and it has been great so far."

Talk to me about your offense and how key players in running back Tay Parry-Speight and wide receiver Stone Turner can lead the way:

"Looking for those guys to bring the energy everyday for us and get our offense moving. Quarterback wise, we have two guys (Dylan Taylor and Skyler Moorman) fighting for the position."

You are a defensive guy, what are you telling guys that side of ball leading into the season:

"We are just trying to get 11 hats to the ball. If we can fly around and be fast and physical, it can make up for a lot of mistakes if we make them."

You get the sense the players on this roster know what this team is capable of this year:

"The first thing we want to do here is build champions with your character and everything else will take of itself. Hopefully if we can go 1-0 every week that will give us a chance at a state championship."