Police arrest 2 women after stabbing at Rooster's Sports Bar

Man critically injured in stabbing at Rooster’s Sports Bar in south Tulsa; two female suspects arrested on Broken Arrow Expressway.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

Tulsa police arrested two women after a stabbing at Rooster’s Sports Bar left a man critically injured early Friday morning.

Officers said the stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. at the club near 71st Street and Memorial Drive. When officers first arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in the parking lot who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Police said they provided medical aid until Tulsa Fire and EMSA arrived. The victim was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. His name has not been released.

The Arrests

Witnesses helped officers identify the suspect and her vehicle.

While flying over the city, the Tulsa Police Air Support Unit spotted the suspect vehicle and guided officers on the ground to conduct a traffic stop near Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Investigators said the suspect, 24-year-old Alexandra Roth, was arrested and booked on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police also arrested the driver, 31-year-old Sumar Williams of Owasso, who was booked on a complaint of accessory after the fact.

Investigation Ongoing

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the bar and working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Police have not said whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.