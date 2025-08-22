ImpactTulsa relaunches door knocking campaign to boost Pre-K enrollment

ImpactTulsa is working with community members to help more families sign up for free Pre-K and prepare students for long term success.

By: Jonathan Polasek

ImpactTulsa is bringing back a door-knocking campaign designed to increase Pre-K enrollment in Tulsa Public Schools. The group first launched the initiative in 2019, raising enrollment above 2,600 students.

But by 2024, that number had fallen to 2,110 students. This year, ImpactTulsa hopes to help TPS enroll at least 2,172.

Why Pre-K matters

Ana Barros, ImpactTulsa’s director of collaboration and partnerships, said research shows early learning is critical to student success.

“What studies are showing is that actually sending your kids to school at four years old, not only are they ready, but they actually need that additional year in order to be prepared for kindergarten and beyond. So the impact is enormous as you look down the line,” Barros said.

Neighbors join the push

Seventeen community members joined this summer’s relaunch, going door-to-door across Tulsa County to speak directly with families. Among them was parent advocate Jenny Ramirez, who said the personal outreach helped answer questions about enrollment timelines.

“I did notice that some parents really didn't know when enrollment started. So us being able to go up to their doorsteps and say, OK, enrollment starts, the first window is January, the 2nd window is April. That really brought them more awareness like, OK, I need to get ready. My kid is three. They're about to be four, but next year now I know what steps to take,” Ramirez said.

‘Pre-K for All’ campaign

ImpactTulsa says the door-knocking effort is one part of its larger “Pre-K for All” campaign, which reminds families that Pre-K at TPS is free.

Leaders say having parents who have already chosen Pre K share their experiences face-to-face helps show the benefits of getting an early start.

How families can enroll

Parents interested in enrolling their kids for Pre-K in districts all over Green Country can get more information at ImpactTulsa's website.

From there, families can review requirements and sign up online or through the district’s enrollment center.