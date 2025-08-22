Outdoor Pics With Tess: Blake's Birthday Haul

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 6:07 am
Wishing Blake a happy early birthday this morning.
He'll turn 18 tomorrow—and I hope he gets to celebrate with some fishing.
His mom says Blake eats, sleeps and breathes fishing.
She shared this picture with me of Blake with his first-ever spoonbill.
It took him just three casts to land this big guy at Oologah Dam.
I love sharing your outdoor pictures.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
August 22nd, 2025
August 21st, 2025
August 20th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025