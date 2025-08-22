Outdoor Pics With Tess: Blake's Birthday Haul

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 6:07 am

By: Tess Maune


Wishing Blake a happy early birthday this morning.

He'll turn 18 tomorrow—and I hope he gets to celebrate with some fishing.

His mom says Blake eats, sleeps and breathes fishing.

She shared this picture with me of Blake with his first-ever spoonbill.

It took him just three casts to land this big guy at Oologah Dam.

I love sharing your outdoor pictures.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 22nd, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 20th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025