Outdoor Pics With Tess: Blake's Birthday Haul

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Wishing Blake a happy early birthday this morning.

He'll turn 18 tomorrow—and I hope he gets to celebrate with some fishing.

His mom says Blake eats, sleeps and breathes fishing.

She shared this picture with me of Blake with his first-ever spoonbill.

It took him just three casts to land this big guy at Oologah Dam.

I love sharing your outdoor pictures.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.