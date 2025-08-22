Oklahoma’s Rylie Jeffries evicted from ‘Big Brother’ house

The Luther native’s eviction also ends his month-long showmance with fellow contestant Katherine

By: Nick McCauley

-

The run is over for Oklahoma cowboy Rylie Jeffries on Big Brother.

Jeffries, from Luther, was evicted from the reality competition series during Thursday night’s episode, bringing his time in the house and his showmance to an end. He had been paired with fellow houseguest Katherine over the past month and a half, and she was emotional as he exited.

Earlier in the show, Jeffries had the chance to win the “BB Blockbuster” competition to save himself from eviction but came up short. To make matters worse, one of his allies, Vince, flipped his vote at the last minute, sending Jeffries home.

The eviction marks the halfway point of the season, with contestants continuing to battle for the $750,000 grand prize.