Washington County escapee captured after 6 days on the run

Deputies say Bartlesville police found Kelsie Thomas during a routine traffic stop.

By: Samantha Rupe

A Washington County inmate who escaped custody Sunday, Aug. 17, is back behind bars after nearly six days on the run.

Deputies said Bartlesville police arrested Kelsie Thomas during a traffic stop Thursday evening, Aug. 21.

Thomas had been held at the Washington County jail on drug charges and for jumping bail before her escape.

Authorities said officers spotted her as a passenger in a car near Virginia Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard. She was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Officials have not said whether she will face additional charges related to her escape.