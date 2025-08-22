Experts say now is the time to start treatment for fall allergies in Oklahoma

Oklahoma's fall allergy season kicks off with symptoms hitting earlier this year. Allergists warn of ragweed, the top trigger, and suggest ways to manage the season.

By: Tiffany Lane

-

It may still feel like summer, but fall allergy season is already arriving in Oklahoma and other parts of the U.S. Allergists say runny noses, watery eyes and sneezing are starting earlier this year — and now is the time to get ahead of symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four adults and nearly 20% of children nationwide deal with seasonal allergies. Specialists recommend starting medications weeks before peak pollen levels hit.

When to start treatment

Experts suggest beginning over-the-counter medicines two to four weeks before allergy season starts, then continuing for two weeks after the first hard frost.

Symptoms tied to ragweed allergies — including nasal congestion and itchy eyes — can linger even after pollen counts drop.

Long-term options for severe allergies

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology recommends immunotherapy for people with chronic or severe allergies.

Available as shots or tablets, immunotherapy works by training the immune system to tolerate allergens, similar to how vaccines function. Doctors say it is highly effective for pollen allergies and can also ease asthma symptoms.

Why allergy seasons are getting longer

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that the country’s frost-free season has lengthened by more than two weeks on average.

“The prolonged warm weather means that plants bloom earlier, stay around longer and produce more pollen, causing sneezing, coughing, itchy and watery eyes and runny noses and triggering asthma attacks and hay fever,” said Dr. James Tracy, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Ragweed: Oklahoma’s biggest culprit

Ragweed remains the top trigger for fall allergies in Oklahoma. About 75% of people allergic to spring plants also react to ragweed, which typically begins pollinating in late summer and continues through October, depending on temperatures.

SEE ALSO: Ragweed season in Oklahoma

Other common triggers

Mold and dust mites also play a role in fall allergy flare-ups. Doctors recommend monitoring air quality reports, keeping windows closed and using air filters indoors to help reduce exposure.