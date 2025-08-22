Tulsa Police investigate rape attempt at Hunter Park after recent attack at Turkey Mountain

Tulsa police are investigating an attempted rape at Hunter Park on Thursday night, mirroring a recent assault at Turkey Mountain. Authorities are exploring any possible connections between the cases as the search for suspects continues.

By: David Prock

Tulsa police are investigating an attempted rape at Hunter Park near 5800 E. 91st Street.

According to TPD, a woman was approached by a man while she was walking through a "secluded area" of the park around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night. The suspect physically attacked the victim and assaulted her sexually.

Two people at the park found the victim after the attack and called 911. Police confirmed that the victim was injured during the attack.

Investigators with TPD, said that while this attack is similar to the recent attack at Turkey Mountain, it has not been conclusively linked to this incident. However, they have not eliminated the possibility.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that this is the same suspect,” said TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg.

The police department posted about the attack on Friday afternoon, recommending caution.

"We encourage all Tulsans to be extra cautious when out and about, and we strongly recommend that people use the buddy system, as there is safety in numbers," said TPD in a Facebook post.

An arrest has not been made in the Turkey Mountain case. Police are urging anyone with information about either case to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tulsa's Public Safety Commissioner, Laurel Roberts, also released the following message about the attacks.

"The recent assaults on our community, specifically in our parks systems, are unacceptable and cannot happen in our city. The Mayor's Office supports and stands with the Tulsa Police Department and our law enforcement partners to bring these heinous acts of violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice.

As we look to enhance safety at our parks, we are actively working with the Real Time Information Center to deploy additional security cameras to both Hunter Park and Turkey Mountain. Additional City security patrols are also planned across the parks system.

This kind of violence has no place in Tulsa and we will take back our public spaces. We stand with the victims and we commend their strong perseverance through this difficult time."

