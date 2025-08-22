Pryor Creek 16-year-old hospitalized after being hit by truck while walking to school

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured Friday morning when a pickup truck struck him in a crosswalk on SE 9th Street in Pryor Creek.

By: David Prock

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup while walking to school Friday morning, according to Pryor Creek police.

Officers said the crash occurred around 7:21 a.m. on SE 9th Street, just past Karen Street, near the high school. The teen was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck heading east.

According to Pryor Creek Police, the driver told investigators the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the boy. Police said the driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

The teen was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where he remains under evaluation for his injuries.