Tunes & Spoons Festival to bring chili and music festival to Claremore

By: Brooke Cox

The Tunes and Spoons Chili Festival is set for Aug. 22-24 at the Claremore Expo Center, bringing live music and food to the community.

The event carries a personal connection for TJ Jackson, son of the late Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5. Tito Jackson moved to Claremore several years ago, where he found a community he loved before his death in 2024.

Family Legacy

The Jackson family has ties to Oklahoma through Samuel Jackson, a relative with connections to Tulsa. Tito Jackson embraced Claremore as his home, enjoying life on a ranch and building relationships in Rogers County.

TJ Jackson said he saw firsthand why his father was drawn to the area when he visited after his father’s passing.

Festival Vision

The festival grew out of Tito Jackson’s desire to give back to his new community after a tornado struck Claremore in 2024.

With support from Terry Harvey and others, Tito began shaping the idea of a music and food event to bring joy to residents. Although he died before seeing it realized, his family and community partners are carrying the vision forward.

Music and Entertainment

This year’s lineup includes free concerts from Diamond Rio, Red Dirt Rangers, and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

While general admission to the concerts is free, VIP upgrades are available. Festivalgoers will need to purchase food, including the chili that headlines the event.

For more information, visit the Tunes & Spoons Chili Fest website

Carrying On Tradition

TJ Jackson, who rose to fame in the 1990s with his brothers in the R&B group 3T, is attending the festival to honor his father’s dream.

He said music has always been central to his family’s story and believes the festival will reflect the same joy and community spirit his father cherished in Claremore.