FC Tulsa to host Orange County SC as playoff push continues

FC Tulsa's impressive 13-match unbeaten run faces a new test against Orange County SC this Saturday, while keeping the top spot in the USL's Western Conference.

By: Scott Pfeil

FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field on Saturday night to host Orange County SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm. This will be the 2nd meeting this season between the 2 teams. Tulsa fell 2-1 at Orange County back on May 3rd.

The Unbeaten Streak Continues

FC Tulsa is currently riding a 13-match unbeaten streak. The 13-match streak is tied with Louisville City FC's 13-match unbeaten streak that started the season for longest in the USL this year. A win or draw on Saturday night would push the streak to 14 matches. Tulsa's last loss came at Orange County on May 3rd.

Tulsa Remains In 1st Place

Thanks to the 13-match unbeaten streak, FC Tulsa remains in 1st place in the USL's Western Conference. Tulsa is 11-6-3 this season, with 39 points through 20 matches. Tulsa holds an 8-point lead over 2nd place Sacramento, who has 31 points through 19 matches. Orange County, who visits ONEOK Field on Saturday night, is in 5th place with 27 points.

Race To The Playoffs

The USL released its debut edition of "Race to the Playoffs" on Thursday. FC Tulsa has a 99% chance of reaching the playoffs, and is projected to finish the regular season in 1st place with 63 points. Tulsa's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 17.

ONEOK Field Is A Fortress

FC Tulsa is unbeaten at home in its last six league matches. The last league loss at ONEOK Field was on April 12th, a 2-1 loss to Oakland Roots SC. During the 6-match unbeaten streak at home, FC Tulsa has outscored its opponents 20-11.

Luke Spencer Meets With The Media

FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer met with the media on Friday morning to discuss the unbeaten streak, playing well at home, and preparing for the postseason.

You have a 99% chance of making the postseason. Obviously you have bigger goals, but how does it feel to be in this position on August 22nd?

"Certainly want to be in this position if you have a choice. We're glad that we put ourselves in a good position heading down the final stretch of the season. But trying to keep our focus on looking forward, not necessarily what we've done up to this point. But how can we improve and how can we win the next game."

Has this team grown closer during the 13-match unbeaten streak?

"I think so. When you're able to accomplish what you want to, I think that strengthens relationships. I think having success during that difficult stretch of the season, I think only brought the team closer together. Made everyone bought in, committed to what we're trying to do. And we'll continue to look for that as we as we go through the final stretch."

Have you changed anything or done anything different during this streak?

"No, and that's something we speak about, is sticking with the process. Whether we win a game, tie a game, the conditions of the game, the environment we're in, we still try and look forward. See where we can improve. We're quite critical at times. But the players have been great, always have been focused on improvement and becoming the best team we can be."