Indie film 'Ghost Complex' filming in Tulsa with local and L.A. talent

A film crew is shooting the feature film “Ghost Complex” in the Tulsa area, blending local and Los Angeles talent for a modern ghost story that explores grief with both humor and heart.

A film crew sets up for a scene on location at Bellissima Ranch in Sperry, Oklahoma. It is the 13th day of their shoot.

The production’s working title is “Ghost Complex” and is one of five projects to be filmed through the Oklahoma Act Rebate Program in August.

Writer, director and producer, Jeremy Stewart, is from Los Angeles and this feature film directorial debut.

Stewart says the script is a light-hearted look at grief and is a modern-day ghost story.

Brenna D’Amico, who is known for her work in the Disney series “The Descendants,” was cast as one of the lead characters.

D’Amico believes the story will resonate with the audience.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a lot of grief stories in the media that have the contrast of what it actually feels like. I feel like if I watch a movie about grief, it’s either very devastating or very funny,” said D’Amico. “For this film, I just fell in love with how it's all of the things. Because grief is not linear. Nobody knows how it's going to affect you until it affects you.”

“Ghost Complex” is D'Amico's first project where she has also taken on a producer role.

“I think my favorite part of the process was finding our other actors and we got very lucky with them,” said D’Amico.

The cast includes L.A.-based Genny Wick, who is playing the other lead role in her first feature film. Clayton Royal Johnson appeared in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Courtney Dietz flew in from New York for the project and is known for her work in “The Walking Dead.” Luke Barnett is also from Los Angeles and can be recognized from his role in the television series “Dark Winds.”

Two local actors were also cast in respectable, speaking roles: Abbie de Vera and Fou Faaiu.

D’Amico says that the production team originally considered Atlanta and Los Angeles as potential shooting locations.

“But, when it came down to it, Oklahoma just made sense and really served our vision,” said D’Amico. “I don’t think we had any idea of how aesthetically pleasing Tulsa, Oklahoma, can be to film (in.)”

The movie was also shot on location at The Blue Whale and the Mercury Lounge.

Sound Mixer, Mads McFarland, is from Oklahoma, and says she has really enjoyed working on the set of “Ghost Complex.”

“I really like making indie movies in my home city,” said McFarland who has also worked on "Reservation Dogs."

Amy Higdon is the Costume Designer on the project and says, “I think most of us are from Oklahoma. Two of our producers are originally from Oklahoma; they’ve just been living in L.A., but came back to do this. That’s actually the reason why this movie is being made here. Our DP is from L.A., but the rest of our camera department is from Oklahoma. Okies outnumber Angelinos on this set.”

Stewart says he has been impressed with the local crew.

“It’s super professional. It’s so friendly. We’re working with the Film Commission for this and they’ve been amazing. I’ve filmed in New York. I’ve filmed in Los Angeles and everyone (here) has been incredible. People seem to be behind what we are doing, which has been lovely and for us has made a huge difference.”

Stewart says that his goal is to return to Oklahoma and hold a screening when the film is complete.

“There’s been such a benefit to be here. We all loved it here. This is a place that’s going to get fairly popular for filming based on what we’ve seen,” said Stewart.